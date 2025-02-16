UP CM urges devotees to support traffic management and cleanliness at Mahakumbh

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Sunday urged devotees attending Mahakumbh in Prayagraj to extend active cooperation in ensuring smooth traffic management and cleanliness maintenance.

Emphasising Mahakumbh as a grand festival of faith that draws participants from across the country and the world, he stated that collective efforts can significantly enhance the success of this sacred event.

Stressing the importance of cleanliness, Yogi reminded everyone that hygiene at Mahakumbh is a shared responsibility. He encouraged devotees to uphold cleanliness and inspire others to follow the same.

The Chief Minister requested devotees to avoid parking on roads and instead utilise designated parking areas, ensuring seamless movement for all and enabling an unhindered opportunity to take a holy dip in the sacred Triveni.

Additionally, he appealed to saints, ashrams, and religious and social institutions to continue the uninterrupted distribution of Bhandara and Prasad, allowing every devotee to partake in this sacred tradition.