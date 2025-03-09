UP CM says ‘historic’ win for Team India

Champions Trophy: Shreyas Iyer finishes as second-highest run-scorer in tournament
Iyer might have missed out on the much-deserved half-century but he was involved in a crucial 61-run fourth-wicket partnership with Axar Patel in the chase of 252.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has congraluted Team India for winning the Champions Trophy and termed it as a ‘historic’ win.
In a social media post, CM Yogi wrote: “Historical victory .Greetings of Champions! Heartfelt congratulations to the people of the country!.”
He further said: “The country is proud of every player of the Indian cricket team, which makes the occassion of festivals more colorful. With the colors of victory by winning the Champions Trophy. Wish you all the bright future for the bright future of all of you. Jai Hind.”
