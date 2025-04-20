UP CM reviews development projects, preparations ahead of PM’s Kanpur visit

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath visited Kanpur on Sunday for a one-day tour to assess preparations for Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s proposed visit on April 24 and to review the progress of several major development projects.

During his visit, the Chief Minister inspected the venue for the upcoming public meeting and key infrastructure initiatives, including thermal power projects and the metro rail project. He also issued clear directives to officials to ensure timely and efficient execution.

Accompanied by public representatives, CM Yogi visited the designated site for the large-scale public rally to be addressed by the Prime Minister. He comprehensively reviewed security arrangements, traffic control measures, and essential amenities such as drinking water, seating, and cleanliness.

Emphasizing a smooth experience for attendees, the Chief Minister instructed officials to complete all preparations to the highest standard and without delay.

The Chief Minister also reviewed the 3×660 MW Neyveli Ghatampur Thermal Power Project, being developed at a cost of ₹21,780.94 crore. The first unit (660 MW) alone accounts for ₹9,337.68 crore of the investment.

This ambitious project is a joint initiative of the Ministry of Coal, Government of India, and the Department of Energy, Government of Uttar Pradesh.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Limited, a joint venture between NLCIL and UPRVUNL, is executing the project. During the inspection, CM Yogi evaluated the project’s progress and directed officials to adhere strictly to deadlines.

In addition, CM Yogi inspected the Panki Thermal Expansion Project (1×660 MW), worth ₹8,305.16 crore, being implemented by the Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd. He reviewed the project’s status and instructed officials to take all necessary steps to expedite its commissioning.

The Chief Minister also boarded the newly constructed metro line, traveling from Nayaganj to Rawatpur station, to assess the ongoing progress of the Kanpur Metro Rail Project, led by the Uttar Pradesh Metro Rail Corporation.

He reviewed passenger amenities, station cleanliness, operational preparedness, and security measures. Emphasizing public convenience, he instructed authorities to ensure that the metro service remains accessible, clean, and commuter-friendly.

CM Yogi underlined the importance of the timely completion of all projects, noting that they would serve as significant milestones in the development of not only Kanpur but the entire state of Uttar Pradesh. He also directed that preparations for the Prime Minister’s visit should be of the highest standard, reflecting the state’s commitment to excellence.