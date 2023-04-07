UP CM pats municipal bodies

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Thursday said that Uttar Pradesh is the state with the most municipal bodies in the country and these bodies have become the ‘axis’ of the positive change being witnessed in the state for the last six years.

While inaugurating and laying the foundation stone of over 2042 development projects worth Rs 8754 crores here, the Chief Minister said, “There are 762 municipal bodies in the state with a population of about seven crores. The municipal bodies with more than 4.32 crore voters will go to polls in near future. ”

Historic work has been done in the last six years to improve lives of people under ‘Ease of Living’ and it will continue on a war footing in future also. Our urban bodies have become the axis of this state’s transformation, Yogi added.

On the occasion, the CM also launched numerous books including books related to State’s urban digital mission, Progress of Swacch Bharat Mission, Govansh Protection, and a Manual to protect dogs among others. He also flagged off tempo tripper vehicles and handed over keys of houses to beneficiaries of the PMAY (Urban) scheme.

Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, Energy and Urban Development Minister AK Sharma, and Minister of State Urban Development Rakesh Rathore ‘Guru’ were present on the occasion.

Addressing the people, the CM congratulated everyone on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanti and 43rd Foundation Day of BJP. Yogi said, “The largest political party in the world, the BJP, was founded today. Although we do not mention the name of the political party in government events, the BJP has done the work of reaching different sections of society without discrimination under the leadership of PM Modi.”

The CM praised the efforts made by the Prime Minister during the COVID-19 pandemic and stated that Uttar Pradesh is now receiving the benefits of all schemes under the leadership of PM Modi.

“A pandemic like this had already arrived 100 years ago also in which people died not only of illness, but also of starvation whereas during the Covid pandemic, free vaccinations, tests, rations, and facilities were made available to the people for the first time in the history of the country, thanks to PM Modi’s leadership.”

Describing it as a successful model which was being praised by the entire world, the Chief Minister in a veiled attack on the Congress party, said that “it would serve well to open eyes of all those who divided independent India on the basis of caste, region, and language and made false promises.”

He went on to say that those who seek to divide the nation along lines of caste, creed, and religion, have nothing to do with progress. “They don’t care about the underprivileged; they are only interested in themselves”, he remarked.

Stressing the importance of the development projects, the CM stated further that the worth of the projects being introduced today in UP was over Rs 8731 crores, which was equivalent to the annual budgets of some of the states.

Lauding the sanitation workers, the Chief Minister said that the government has formed a committee under the supervision of the Chief Secretary to ensure provision of a good honorarium to them and that a State level board will also be constituted, if there is a need.

The CM informed that 60 cities have been approved under the AMRUT scheme. Apart from this, the Urban Development Department has also started other projects. In near future, 100 such Nagar Panchayats will be selected, which will be developed as aspirational cities, he added.