UP CM orders maximum vigilance in zoos to avert bird flu threat

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Tuesday chaired a high-level meeting on the potential threat of H5 Avian Influenza (bird flu), and directed officials to enforce maximum vigilance across all zoos in the state.

He said the safety of protected animals and birds in zoos, bird sanctuaries, national parks, wetland areas, and cow shelters must be treated as the topmost priority. He instructed officials to take all necessary preventive measures promptly and strictly in accordance with the guidelines issued by both the central and state governments to curb the possible spread of the infection.

As part of the preventive strategy, the Chief Minister ordered regular sanitization of zoo premises and the use of blow torching where needed. He also emphasized mandatory health screenings for all wild animals and birds, along with strict inspection of their food to prevent any contamination.

The Chief Minister also directed that all zoo staff be fully informed about avian influenza and equipped with PPE kits and other essential safety gear. He further instructed that staff duties within enclosures be assigned according to the level of associated risk.

The Chief Minister further instructed strict monitoring of all poultry farms in line with safety protocols and tight control over the movement of poultry products. He also directed the Health Department to assess the potential impact of H5 Avian Influenza on humans to prevent any risk of transmission to the public.

The Chief Minister mentioned that authorities should stay in regular contact with institutions like the Central Zoo Authority (New Delhi), National Centre for Disease Control, Ministry of Health, Department of Fisheries and Dairy, and the Indian Veterinary Research Institute, Izatnagar (Bareilly) to seek advice and implement necessary actions accordingly.

He also instructed officials to strengthen coordination between District Administration, the Chief Medical Officer, and the Chief Veterinary Officer to ensure 100% compliance with all instructions.