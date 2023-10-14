UP CM launches fourth phase of Mission Shakti

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath, on Saturday, launched the fourth phase of Mission Shakti focusing on promoting women’s safety, respect and self-reliance before the start of Sharadiya Navratra from his official residence.

On the occasion, he flagged off a women empowerment rally, which traversed several locations in the state capital before culminating at the 1090 Intersection. The rally was aimed at enhancing public awareness on various government schemes for the welfare of women and girls.

Speaking on the occasion, the chief minister highlighted the inception programme held in the state in 2020, which aimed at curbing crimes against women and ensuring their safety, respect and self-reliance.

Initially centred on three core issues, the programme evolved into what is now recognized as the Mission Shakti. Over time, the mission gained prominence in the state, emerging as a catalyst in reducing crimes against women and getting criminals punished in the country.

The result of the success of Mission Shakti is that the government of India has also named the campaign for women’s safety as Mission Shakti, underscoring the power of initiatives aimed at widespread societal awareness across the country.

The fourth phase of the Mission Shakti embodies this objective, aiming to replicate its success and impact on a broader scale.

The CM expressed concern over the fact that despite the government’s implementation of various programmes, the target audience often needs to be made aware of them so that they can avail its benefits.

“Awareness rallies have been initiated across all 75 state districts to address this issue. Additionally, morning rallies will be conducted in schools and colleges across each district. Individuals and entities demonstrating exemplary efforts in enhancing women’s safety, respect, and self-reliance within their districts will be recognised and honoured”, CM said.

Starting October 15, the Central and state government’s women-centric schemes will receive focused promotion across cities, villages, and municipal bodies. This campaign aims to educate and inform individuals about government initiatives concerning the protection and well-being of women and daughters. The state government’s efforts have changed the general perception about women’s capabilities. Previously, people talked about less educated women’s potential to contribute meaningfully. However, the government changed the perception, he pointed out.

Today, empowered as BC Sakhi (Banking Correspondence Sakhi), these women are bridging the banking gap in villages and providing crucial assistance during times of need. The government provided these dedicated individuals six months of training and financial support. As a result, these women now earn between a minimum of Rs 25 thousand and a maximum of Rs 1.25 to Rs 1.5 lakh. This transformative effort deserves amplification and expansion, CM Yogi informed further.

In 2019, the government initiated the Balini Milk Producer project, supporting a small group of five to seven women who had completed third to fifth-grade education. Over the past three years, this venture has become a flourishing business, achieving an annual turnover of Rs 150 crore and a net profit of Rs 15 to 16 crore. The project has positively impacted the lives of 40,000 women.

CM Yogi emphasised that with willpower and backing from the government and administration, women have the potential to achieve remarkable feats.

Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath emphasised Uttar Pradesh’s status as the most populous state in India and stressed the need for special efforts directed towards the welfare of its vast female population. The rally launch in the fourth phase of Mission Shakti underlines this commitment.

Starting October 15, extensive programmes will be run across the state to raise awareness among women and address their concerns. Along with this, stringent measures will be taken against those who endanger the safety and well-being of women and daughters. The government has given time for individuals to rectify their behaviours, and now strict orders have been issued to ensure swift action, including submitting reports at the police station level.

The event saw attended by esteemed dignitaries, including Chief Secretary Durga Shankar Mishra, Principal Secretary Home Sanjay Prasad, DGP Vijay Kumar, Special Director General of Police Law and Order Prashant Kumar, Additional Director General of Police Administration Neera Rawat, and Additional Director General of Police Women and Child Protection Organization Padmaja Chauhan.