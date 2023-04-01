UP CM expresses his solidarity with farmers hit by untimely rains

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath on Saturday said that protecting the interests of farmers hit by untimely rains is a priority of his government.

“Due to untimely rains and hailstorms in many areas of the state in March, farmers and agricultural produce have been adversely affected. In the last 24 hours also, there is information of hailstorms in nine districts of the state. In this hour of crisis, the state government stands with the farmers,” he said.

In a high-level meeting here, Chief Minister Yogi reviewed the situation arising out of untimely rains and hailstorms recently in various areas of the state and gave necessary guidelines.

The CM said that as per the meteorologists, this situation is likely to last for the next two-three days. All necessary vigilance arrangements should be made for this.

The Chief Minister instructed that timely information should be made available to the farmers about the weather forecast. Information about the warnings of meteorologists should be made available to farmers in remote villages through TV, newspapers and local administration.

The Chief Minister said that there could be a shortage of straw this year due to the possible loss of wheat crop. In such a situation, arrangements for cattle fodder should be made in time by the Animal Husbandry Department.