UP charts path to $1 trillion economy with big MSME initiatives

To transform the state into a one-trillion-dollar economy, the Uttar Pradesh government is all set to take a major step in strengthening the state’s MSME ecosystem.

On the occasion of International MSME Day, on Friday, a grand state-level ceremony will be held in Lucknow, where Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath will launch several significant schemes and initiatives, officials here said.

Organised to promote the micro, small, and medium enterprises (MSME) sector, empower youth, and elevate traditional industries to a global platform, this event will be a landmark in many ways.

Recognized by the United Nations as a day to highlight the importance of MSMEs worldwide, International MSME Day provides the perfect platform for the Uttar Pradesh government to encourage local entrepreneurship and support youth in becoming self-employed.

In the event, CM Yogi Adityanath will launch the CM-YUVA mobile app. This app will help youth with jobs, career guidance, and entrepreneurship support.

During the program, the Chief Minister will virtually inaugurate ODOP Common Facility Centers (CFC) set up in Bareilly and Moradabad districts. He will also distribute allotment letters to five beneficiaries of an infrastructure project in Khyamai, Aligarh.

Additionally, CM Yogi will launch the new “Youth Adda” developed in Kisan Bazar, Lucknow, which will serve as a place for young people to learn, connect, and grow their entrepreneurial skills.

Cheques and toolkits will be handed out to 15 selected beneficiaries under the MSME policy, CM-YUVA, and other job-focused schemes — with five beneficiaries from each. Under the ODOP program, five artisans will also receive toolkits.

To help promote the state’s unique products worldwide, an MoU will be signed between the Human Welfare Association and the Commissioner & Director of Industries. This partnership aims to secure more GI tags for local products.