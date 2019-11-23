In a car accident, at least five people were killed and one seriously injured. The incident occurred in Pradesh’s Etah district early on Saturday morning, when the car caught fire after a collision, police said.

According to the police, the accident occurred near Himmatpur in Nidhauli Kalan Block when a Swift Dzire caught fire after being hit by a cement-laden truck around 4.30 am.

Five people, including a woman and two children, were charred to death. A 15-year-old girl, Varsha, was injured as she was thrown out of the car when one of the doors opened under the impact of the collision, police said.

The deceased have been identified as Sunil Kumar alias Santosh Katheria (36), his wife Vimla (35), son Luvkush (10) and two relatives Bablu (40) and Chandra Shekhar (12).

The injured girl has been referred to Agra for treatment, police said.

SSP Sunil Kumar Singh, who along with other officials rushed to the spot, said that the deceased Kumar was on the way home along with family and relatives when the accident took place.