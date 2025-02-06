UP Cabinet approves formation of new authority to boost water transport

In a significant move to develop water transport and tourism in Uttar Pradesh, the Yogi Adityanath government has approved the formation of Uttar Pradesh Inland Waterways Authority.

To ensure the smooth functioning of this authority, the ‘Uttar Pradesh Waterways Authority Rules 2025’ have been promulgated, with the Yogi Cabinet’s nod to the regulations.

Advertisement

This was revealed by Uttar Pradesh’s Finance and Parliamentary Affairs Minister Suresh Khanna during a press conference at Lok Bhavan on Thursday.

Advertisement

Providing details about the Cabinet’s decisions, Mr Khanna mentioned that altogether 12 proposals were discussed in the meeting, with 11 receiving Cabinet approval.

Notably, India has designated 111 national waterways, with Uttar Pradesh hosting 11 of them, including the Ganga and Yamuna. The newly established authority aims to make transportation along these waterways more cost-effective and convenient. The government expects that enhancing the water transport system will ease the burden on other modes of transport while stimulating business activities.

The authority will be led by the Transport Minister appointed by the Chief Minister, or by an expert in inland waterways, shipping, navigation, ports, and maritime affairs. The state government will also appoint a Vice-Chairperson from among the experts.

Besides, the Additional Chief Secretary or Principal Secretary of Finance, Public Works, Tourism and Culture, Irrigation and Water Resources and Forest and Environment Department will serve as ex-officio members.

A representative nominated by the Chairman of the Inland Waterways Authority of India (IWAI) will also be a member. The Transport Commissioner of Uttar Pradesh will serve as the Chief Executive Officer of this authority.

The authority includes several key provisions, such as the powers and responsibilities of the chairperson and vice-chairperson, residential arrangements, travel allowances, meeting procedures, quorum, formation of advisory committees, operational processes, tenure of members, expert panels, budget regulations, accounting, and auditing rules.

Additionally, it covers provisions related to the annual financial report, reserve funds, and access to land and property.

Along with developing water transport, the Uttar Pradesh government also plans to promote water tourism. Through this authority, efforts will be made to connect various tourist destinations via waterways and make them more attractive.

The initiative will offer tourists a unique experience while strengthening the state’s economy. The government’s move is expected to boost water transport and accelerate economic growth in the state.

The state Cabinet has approved the Excise Policy for 2025-26, introducing a significant change in the licensing system for liquor shops.

State Excise Minister Nitin Agarwal informed said that liquor shop licenses will now be allotted through an e-lottery system, eliminating the renewal option for old licenses this year. However, the renewal option will be available again in 2026-27.

The government has also set a revenue target of Rs 55,000 crore, which is Rs 4,000 crore more than the previous financial year. Additionally, the new policy includes a restriction preventing any individual, firm, or company from holding more than two licenses. In a notable change, foreign liquor will now be available in 60 ml and 90 ml packs, a feature not previously offered.

To ensure the seamless operation of UP 112, the state’s emergency response system, the Cabinet has approved the replacement of 469 old vehicles with new ones. This initiative will involve an investment of over Rs 43 crore and include both four-wheeler and two-wheeler vehicles to enhance the efficiency of the service.

To promote digital learning, teachers in council schools will be provided with high-specification tablets. The additional cost for these upgraded devices will be borne by the state government, apart from the funds approved by the Government of India.

While the Central Government has sanctioned Rs 51.66 crore for tablet procurement, the Uttar Pradesh government will contribute Rs 14.68 crore to ensure the purchase of higher-specification tablets for better student learning outcomes.

In response to the growing number of patients, King George’s Medical University (KGMU), Lucknow, will expand its trauma center from 460 to 500 beds.

Additionally, a Patient Utility Complex will be constructed. The total cost of the project will be Rs 272.97 crore. This expansion aims to provide comprehensive surgical and emergency care under one roof, ensuring better treatment facilities for critically injured patients.