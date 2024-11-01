UP bypolls: Azad Samaj Party rakes up Dalit rights

The Azad Samaj Party (Kanshi Ram) has intensified its efforts to mobilize the Dalit vote bank in Uttar Pradesh ahead of the November 13 bypolls.

Party president and Nagina MP Chandrashekhar Azad has written a letter to Chief Secretary Manoj Kumar Singh demanding an account of the deployment of Dalit officers on the posts ranging from Additional Chief Secretary to Police Station Officer.

Party sources here on Friday confirmed that Chandrashekhar Azad has also sent a letter to the Appointments Department, Home Department and DGP, asking them to provide information in this regard.

While mentioning the discrimination and injustice being done to the Dalits, he wrote that the officers currently holding these important posts are also being accused of adopting a lax attitude towards the injustice being done to the Dalits.

Azad had recently met the family members of a Dalit youth after his death in police custody in Lucknow, whereas no senior BSP leader had gone to meet him.

Chandrashekhar noted that Dalits constitute about 22 percent of the population in the state, with whom caste-based oppression, exploitation and atrocities are taking place. They are chased away from the police station and police behave rudely. Their cases are not filed and when forced, the complaint is changed and weaker sections are imposed.

He also demanded the posting of Dalits on the posts of Chief Secretary, Additional Chief Secretary, Secretaries, Divisional Commissioners, DG, ADGs, IGs, DIGs, DMs, SSPs, SPs, ADMs and SHOs in the state.

The Azad Samaj Party is contesting in all 9 seats in UP along with their arch rival BSP of Mayawati and both are targeting the dalit vote bank.