UP bypolls: Amid violence in Muzaffarnagar, 31.21% voter turnout recorded till 1 pm

Amid reports of minor violence, polling in nine assembly seats in Uttar Pradesh is progressing peacefully with around 31.21% voter turnout till 1 pm.

A total of 34.35 lakh voters have used their franchise till 1300 hrs.

In Meerapur assembly segment of Muzaffarnagar district, stones were pelted from rooftops on the police team near the bus stand in Kakroli.

Advertisement

Earlier, agitated people who had come to vote in Kisan Inter College had alleged that they were stopped from voting ,despite having Aadhaar card and other documents.

The area from where stone pelting took place is a Muslim dominated area.

Police sources said constable Vikrant has been injured in stone pelting while

Police station in-charge Rajeev Sharma and constable Shailendra Bhati also suffered minor injuries.

After the incident, SSP Abhishek Singh reached the spot with the police force and restored peace in the area.

Another report from Kanpur said BJP workers demonstrated outside the polling center of Chuniganj District Government Inter College, alleging fake voting in Sisamau assembly segment.

State Chief Electoral Officer (CEO) Randeep Rinwa said voting was underway on a peaceful note except for some minor clashes in Muzaffarnagar.

He said till 1300 hours, the voting percentage was 31.21%.

Till 1300 hours, 36.77 % voting was recorded in Meerapur seat, 31.68 % voting in Majhwan, 28.80 percent voting in Khair, 26.67 percent voting in Phulpur, 41.01 percent voting in Kundarki, 32.29 percent voting in Karhal assembly seat, 36.54 percent voting in Katehari seat, 20.92 percent voting on Ghaziabad seat and

28.50 percent voting in Sisamau assembly seat.

Meanwhile, SP President Akhilesh Yadav said that BJP is pressurizing the administration to stop SP supporters from voting.

“Officials are not allowing people to vote,” he alleged while appealing to the public, that if the police stop people from voting once, then go to vote again.

Taking the names of some officers, he has demanded their removal.

Akhilesh Yadav was addressing the media at the party office here on Wednesday.

Akhilesh Yadav said that SP people should make videos and take photographs of such officials who are not allowing them to vote.

On the other hand BJP has also made a complaint to the EC alleging that SP was indulging in fake voting and trying to trigger violence during the polling.

The voting will continue till 1800 hrs.

The by-elections in 9 assembly seats of UP will seal the fate of 90 candidates.