UP Breeder seed nurseries nearly double in 8 years

The Uttar Pradesh government has set a new benchmark in strengthening the foundation of sugarcane farming in the state, with the number of breeder seed nurseries in the state nearly doubling in the past eight years.

While only 150 nurseries were operational in 2016–17, the number has risen to 267 in 2024–25. This increase has been achieved by effectively utilising the fields of sugar mills across the state, officials here claimed on Friday.

In a major boost to sugarcane cultivation, the state distributed 4.4 crore single buds of newly developed varieties in 2024–25, the highest in the country compared to breeder seed output by any research institution.

This initiative is expected to lead to a substantial increase in sugarcane productivity, reinforcing Uttar Pradesh’s leadership in the sector.

Officials said that to maintain seed quality, a rigorous three-tier certification process is carried out under the supervision of a scientific team. A detailed inspection schedule ensures quality at every stage—from sowing, post-germination (45–60 days), tillering (100–120 days), millable cane formation (180–200 days), to pre-harvest (15–20 days before cutting).

This scientifically driven process enables the consistent supply of certified, high-quality seeds to farmers, steadily enhancing productivity across the state.

