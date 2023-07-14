UP BJP MP gets one-year imprisonment in a case of 1994

BJP’s Lok Sabha member from Deoria and former Uttar Pradesh BJP president Ramapati Ram Tripathi has been awarded one-year imprisonment in a case related to obstruction of government work and slapping a sub-inspector in1994.

Along with Tripathi , another person, Santraj Yadav of Narahpur, was given the same punishment.

Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Prabhash Tripathi, on Thursday, while awarding the one year sentence, also imposed a fine of Rs 2,300 on each of them.

According to information, on behalf of the prosecution, Special Public Prosecutor Ambarish Chandra Malla informed the court that Sub-Inspector Shivmangal Singh, along with other policemen, was present in Nausarh on July 16, 1994 for security arrangements for BJP LK Advani, then national president.

Shortly after Advani left for Gorakhpur from Nausarh, at around 12 am, the national highway was blocked by the BJP’s workers shouting slogans over the incident which took place near Marwadiya Kuan.

When Shivmangal Singh, the aforementioned sub-inspector, tried to control the situation, the accused became grabbed and thrashed him with fists in a fit of rage. He also tried to snatch his service revolver.

The court has given its verdict on the basis of evidence.