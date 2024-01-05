UP BJP MLA gets 2-year jail for intimidating Dy DM after 21 years

A local court has sentenced BJP MLA from Mahishi Sureshwar Singh to two years imprisonment for threatening a deputy district magistrate 21 years ago.

The court has also imposed a fine of Rs 2,500 on him.

Sureshwar Singh was not present in the court when the verdict was pronounced.

Additional Civil Judge Upper Division and ACJM MP-MLA Court Anupam Dixit gave this verdict on a statement of the deputy district magistrate and other evidence.

After hearing the arguments of the prosecution and defense on Thursday, the verdict was reserved in the court, which was announced on Friday.

The MLA was accused of entering the deputy district magistrate’s office, obstructing government work, misbehaving, and threatening the officer.

The case was registered against Sureshwar Singh in Hardi police station on September 2, 2002.