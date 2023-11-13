UP BJP chief targets Akhilesh over Maurya’s statement

Uttar Pradesh BJP president Bhupendra Chaudhary on Monday fired a broadside at Samajwadi Party president Akhilesh Yadav with regard to Swami Prasad Maurya’s statement on Goddess Lakshmi.

Choudhury said, “Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav remained silent on the insult of Ramayana in the past and is now keeping mum on the insult of Mata Mahalakshmi Ji. This proves that the SP chief has himself handed over the agenda of insulting Sanatan Hindu religion to Swami Prasad Maurya by making him the national General Secretary of the party.”

THe BJP leader claimed that the SP chief is a hypocrite and pretends to be a Hindu by announcing construction of Vishnu and Parshuram temples but, on the contrary, runs an agenda against the Sanatan religion.

He alleged that due to appeasement politics, Akhilesh will not desist from insulting Hindu religion and that Maurya’s statements only reflects his thinking.

Exhorting the SP chief to stop insulting the Hindu religion and gods and goddesses, he remarked that Swami Prasad Maurya has become mentally bankrupt.