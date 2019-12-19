Amid uproar by the opposition members on law and order situation in the state and other issues, the Uttar Pradesh Assembly was adjourned sine die on Thursday.

In the House, as soon as the members assembled for the day’s proceeding, the opposition members created noisy scenes over various issues which led to the adjournment of the proceedings for a brief period.

However, the supplementary budget was passed by voice vote without any discussion in the House amid noisy scenes.

As soon as the House reassembled, the members again started their protest in the well of the House.

Suresh Khanna Parliamentary Affairs Minister said that since the opposition was not interested in the peaceful conduct of the proceedings, it would be better to adjourn the House sine die.

Speaker Hriday Narain Dixit then tabled the resolution and the majority of the members supported it.

The four-day winter session was adjourned a day ahead of the schedule.

The Uttar Pradesh government on Tuesday tabled the second supplementary demands to the tune of Rs 4, 210.85 crores in the state assembly.