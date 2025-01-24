UP and UAE explore collaboration in agriculture, logistics, and labour skill development at WEF 2025

On the third day of the World Economic Forum (WEF) 2025 summit in Davos on Friday, a key meeting took place focused on exploring opportunities to strengthen ties between Uttar Pradesh and the UAE, with an emphasis on private sector investments, logistics, and infrastructure development.

The meeting was held between Amit Singh, Secretary to the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh, Anupam Shukla, Director of UPNEDA, and Abdulla Bin Touq Al Marri, Minister of Economy of the United Arab Emirates (UAE).

Advertisement

Officials said the discussions highlighted collaboration in technology transfer for agriculture, supported by improved infrastructure and enhanced air connectivity through the upcoming Noida International Airport at Jewar. Agriculture remains a key aspect of the Uttar Pradesh-UAE relationship, with Uttar Pradesh being one of India’s largest producers of cereals and fruits. The UAE has expressed interest in importing more cereals and fruits from Uttar Pradesh. Jewar Airport, located in Western UP, is set to facilitate these exports, further boosting agricultural trade between India and the UAE.

Advertisement

A major part of the discussion also revolved around skill certification for labourers from Uttar Pradesh. The UAE, as a major employer of labour from the state, emphasised the need for streamlined skill certification programmes. Currently, many workers from Uttar Pradesh have to wait up to three months in the UAE for employment after training due to a skill gap.

To address this issue, the UAE plans to establish in-house skill training centres in Uttar Pradesh to prepare workers to be job-ready before entering technical and skilled trades, ultimately meeting the growing demand for qualified labour in the UAE’s diverse industries.

Additionally, the UAE expressed a keen interest in infrastructure development across Uttar Pradesh. With a focus on boosting the state’s infrastructure, UAE funds are eager to invest in various state infrastructure projects, encompassing everything from transportation to urban development.

This meeting at WEF 2025 marks a significant milestone in the growing cooperation between Uttar Pradesh and the UAE, promising enhanced economic, infrastructural, and technological partnerships that will benefit both regions.