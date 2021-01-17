Prime Minister Narendra Modi has underlined a change in approach in railways infrastructure development in recent times. This change has led to unprecedented progress in modernization in Indian Railways.

Modi was speaking after flagging off eight trains connecting different regions of the country to Kevadiya in Gujarat and inaugurating several railways related projects in the state via video conferencing.

The Prime Minister said that earlier focus was limited to keeping the existing infrastructure running and there was little attention on new thinking or new technology. It was imperative to change this approach.

In recent years, work was done on the comprehensive transformation of the entire railway system and it wasn’t limited to tinkering with a budget and new train announcements. The transformation took place on many fronts. He gave the example of the present project of connecting Kevadiya where multi-pronged focus led to the completion of the task in record time.

The Prime Minister also presented Dedicated Freight Corridor as an example of the change in approach from earlier times. The Prime Minister dedicated the Eastern and Western Dedicated Freight Corridors recently.