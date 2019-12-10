The Uttar Pradesh government on Monday passed an order to set up 218 new fast-track courts to expedite trial in cases of crimes against women and children. The move comes days after a rape survivor in the Unnao district died after she was set ablaze by five men, some of whom are accused in the case.

According to reports, the government will set up 144 fast track courts to hear rape cases and 74 courts to hear matters related to crimes against children.

Earlier, in a late-night action on Sunday, the Yogi Adityanath government suspended seven policemen for alleged negligence of duty that led to the death of the Unnao rape victim.

The cops were guilty of not having ensured the security of the rape victim even though the rape accused belonged to the same village.

The family of the victim had earlier said that they will not perform her last rites unless the Chief Minister arrives in their village and assures of strict action against the accused.

The rape survivor, who was assaulted and set ablaze by five men on December 5, died of cardiac arrest late on Friday at Delhi’s Safdarjung Hospital.

The victim who had more than 90 per cent burn injuries lost the battle after 43 hours of being attacked.

The post-mortem report of the deceased stated that the victim had died of extensive burn injuries.

The woman, who had survived a brutal gangrape earlier in March, was on Thursday assaulted and set ablaze by five accused in the case in Uttar Pradesh’s Unnao district when she was on her way to the Rae Bareli court to testify against the men.