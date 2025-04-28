University of Patanjali and Uttarakhand Technical University sign MoU to boost academic and research collaboration

The University of Patanjali, Haridwar, and Veer Madho Singh Bhandari Uttarakhand Technical University, Dehradun, on Monday signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to promote academic cooperation and research activities.

The MoU was formally signed by Vice Chancellor of the University of Patanjali, Acharya Balkrishna, and Vice Chancellor of Uttarakhand Technical University, Prof. Onkar Singh.

Both dignitaries emphasized that through this MoU, collaboration in fields such as science, Ayurveda, naturopathy, yoga science, agriculture, and other applied sciences and professional courses would be promoted.

Under this agreement, efforts will be made to enhance mutual cooperation between the two universities in areas like agriculture and technological innovation, the development of entrepreneurship, and the academic and skill development of students.

Furthermore, students will have the opportunity to undergo training, internships, and research through student exchange programs.

Under this MoU, joint research, research and development activities, skill development programs, COVID-related research and public health innovation, startup activities, and other collaborative projects will also be encouraged.

The aim is to generate new employment opportunities for youth by offering skill development initiatives across agriculture, science, technology, and health sectors.

Both universities will also jointly organize seminars, workshops, and special training programs on topics of mutual interest. Additionally, efforts will be made to enhance students’ participation and leadership skills through student exchange programs and to provide opportunities for training, internships, and research.

On this occasion, from the University of Patanjali, Pro-Vice Chancellor Prof. Mank Kumar Aggarwal, Examination Controller Dr. Arvind Kumar Singh, and from Uttarakhand Technical University, Vice Chancellor Prof. Onkar Singh, Examination Controller Dr. B.K. Patel, and Finance Officer Vikram Singh Jantal, among other senior officials, were present.

The dignitaries termed this MoU as a historic initiative in the field of education and research and expressed confidence that it will yield extensive future benefits.