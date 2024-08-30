Union Steel Secretary reviews Rourkela Steel Plant’s performance

Secretary of Union Steel Ministry Sandeep Poundrik, who arrived at Rourkela on a two-day visit on Friday, reviewed the overall performance of Steel Authority of India Limited’s Rourkela Steel Plant (RSP).

Poundrik was accompanied by Amarendu Praksh, Chairman, SAIL and Dr Sanjay Roy, Joint Secretary, Ministry of Steel, Government of India.

Atanu Bhowmick, Director in-Charge, RSP, also arrived with the dignitaries. A warm welcome was accorded to them at Rourkela airport on their arrival. A Guard of Honor was presented to Sandeep Poundrik at the airport by the CISF Unit of RSP.

Advertisement

Soon after his arrival, Poundrik chaired a high-level meeting held at the Manthan Conference hall of RSP. The meeting was attended by the SAIL Chairman, Joint Secretary (Steel), Director In-Charge, all the Executive Directors, CGMs, HODs and senior officials of the plant.

Poundrik reviewed the performance of the steel plant on various fronts. A comprehensive presentation on the overview of the plant was presented during the meeting. It was followed by an interaction session.

Poundrik is scheduled to visit different departments of the plant on 31 August before his departure in the afternoon.