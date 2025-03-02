Logo

# India

IICA hosts inaugural National Association of Impact Leaders Meet 2025

The Indian Institute of Corporate Affairs (IICA), under the aegis of the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, hosted the inaugural National Association of Impact Leaders (NAIL) Meet 2025 in Goa.

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 2, 2025 4:13 pm

Photo: PIB

The event was attended by over 100 participants, served as a confluence of eminent ESG professionals, policymakers, and thought leaders, all brought together to exchange insights, deliberate on emerging sustainability trends, and chart the course for a resilient and responsible corporate future.

The event was held under the esteemed guidance of Ajay Bhushan Prasad Pandey, DG & CEO, IICA and Chairman, National Financial Reporting Authority (NFRA).

A panel discussion was held at the event moderated by Prof. Garima Dadhich engaging distinguished NAIL members. The panel delved into the far-reaching implications of regulatory transformations, including SEBI’s new norms, the Corporate Sustainability Reporting Directive (CSRD), and the dissolution of Sustainability Accounting Standards Board (SASB) and Task Force on Climate-related Financial Disclosures (TCFD), highlighting both challenges and opportunities for the corporate sector.

Senior officials from the Department of Debt and Hybrid Securities (DDHS) – PoD, SEBI, offered a deep dive into the evolving ESG rating landscape, illuminating investor expectations and the strategic adjustments corporates must make to remain compliant and competitive.

Complementing these insights, the official representative from the corporate finance department at the SEBI, provided an authoritative overview of industrial benchmarks set for BRSR Core and their tangible impact on businesses striving to enhance ESG compliance.

Senior Expert-ESG Practice from KPMG India, delivered a presentation on the role of artificial intelligence in revolutionizing ESG data analytics, reporting, and decision-making.

Further enriching the dialogue, Aruna C. Newton, Vice President, Infosys Limited, presented an illuminating perspective on how robust governance frameworks can accelerate green technology adoption, ultimately fostering a culture of corporate sustainability.

During the event, the IICA also announced the 3rd edition of the flagship ESG annual conference of IICA, organised with support from the Ministry of Corporate Affairs, the National Conference on Responsible Business Conduct (NCRBC), scheduled to be held on the 2nd and 3rd of July 2025.

