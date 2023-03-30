Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman and Law Minister Kiren Rijiju today reacted sharply after senior Congress leader Digvijaya Singh thanked Germany for its reaction to Rahul Gandhi’s disqualification from the Lok Sabha.

”Apparent that @INCIndia wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government. Thank them when help forthcoming. Any more proof needed?” Sitharaman tweeted.

Apparent that @INCIndia wants foreign interference in our affairs. Sign Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) with Communist Party of China with opaque contents. During interactions abroad, plead for help to change government.

Thank them when help forthcoming.

Any more proof needed? https://t.co/aZ4rNuJhxN — Nirmala Sitharaman (@nsitharaman) March 30, 2023

”Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can’t be influenced by foreign interference. India won’t tolerate ‘foreign influence’ anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji,” Rijiju tweeted in response to Digvijaya Singh’s tweet.

Thank you Rahul Gandhi for inviting foreign powers for interference into India’s internal matters. Remember, Indian Judiciary can't be influenced by foreign interference. India won't tolerate 'foreign influence' anymore because our Prime Minister is:- Shri @narendramodi Ji 🇮🇳 pic.twitter.com/xHzGRzOYTz — Kiren Rijiju (@KirenRijiju) March 30, 2023

Earlier, Congress MP Digvijaya Singh thanked the German Foreign Affairs Ministry for “taking note of how democracy is being compromised in India through the persecution of Rahul Gandhi”.

Germany said that “fundamental democratic principles” should apply in the case of Rahul, who has been disqualified from the Lok Sabha following his conviction in a defamation case.

“We have taken note of the verdict of the first instance against the Indian opposition politician Rahul Gandhi as well as the suspension of his parliamentary mandate. To our knowledge, Mr Gandhi is in a position to appeal the verdict,” Germany’s foreign ministry spokesperson said during a press briefing.

“It will then become clear whether this verdict will stand and whether the suspension of his mandate has any basis,” she added.

The spokesperson said that Germany expected that “standards of judicial independence and fundamental democratic principles” would apply in the case.