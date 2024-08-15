Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extends Independence Day greetings to nation

Union Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan extended greetings to citizens on the occasion of the 78th Independence Day on Thursday and asked countrymen to take the resolution of Vikasit Bharat by 2047.

He said, “I extend my best wishes to all the citizens on this Independence Day. Freedom wasn’t given to us on a silver platter by the Britishers, thousands of revolutionaries have sacrificed their lives for it. Many have survived their lives and spent their youths in the jail of Andaman & Nicobar.”

“I bow to all those freedom fighters. We resolve that we need to live for the country and let’s take the resolution for Vikasit Bharat by 2047, that is the vision of PM Narendra Modi,” he added.

He also hoisted the national flag at his Delhi residence.

Taking to X, Shivraj Singh Chouhan shared images of hoisting the flag at his Delhi residence.

“Today, on the auspicious occasion of Independence Day, I hoisted the flag at my residence in Delhi and congratulated everyone. Bharat Mata ki Jai,” he said on X.

Earlier today, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy hoisted the national flag and planted a sapling as part of the ‘EK Ped Maa Ke Naam’ campaign at his official residence in the national capital.

On this occasion, he also extended his greetings to all the countrymen.

“I extend my best wishes to all on the 78th Independence Day of our country, especially to those who work in the coal sector. India to become a strong India, PM Modi has this vision of Vikasit Bharat by 2047. People from all walks of life should come forward and contribute to this”, Reddy said.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi early on August 15 morning hoisted the tricolour and addressed the nation from the ramparts of the historic Red Fort in Delhi on the occasion of India’s 78th Independence Day.

Taking to X this morning, the Prime Minister said, “Independence Day greetings to my fellow Indians. Jai Hind!”

Prime Minister Modi first went to Rajghat in the national capital and paid tribute to Mahatma Gandhi.From Rajghat, PM Modi reached Red Fort where he inspected the Guard of Honour.

He then proceeded to hoist the tricolour at the iconic Red Fort and give his customary address to the nation.

“Today is the day to pay tributes to the uncountable ‘Azaadi ke deewane’ who made sacrifices for the nation. This country is indebted to them.” PM Modi said as he began his address today.

Today’s address of the Prime Minister Modi marked his 11th consecutive Independence Day address.

In his address, the Prime Minister expressed his sympathy to all of them and assured them that this nation stands with them in this hour of crisis.

“To those who suffered from natural disasters have heightened our concern over the last few years. I express my sympathies to affected families,” said Prime Minister Modi.