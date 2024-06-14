Union Minister Gopi promises house for Kuwait fire tragedy victim

Union Minister of State Suresh Gopi on Friday promised to build a house for Kuwait fire tragedy victim Benoy Thomas, a native of Chavakkad in Thrissur.

The Union Minister has conveyed this to the family members of Benoy who arrived at Kochi airport to receive the mortal remains of Benoy.

His family informed that Benoy had gone to Kuwait to fulfil his dream of constructing a moderate house for the family.

Advertisement

Benoy Thomas went to Kuwait on June 5. On June 6, Benoy resumed work as a packing employee at HyperMart.

The family members of Benoy were drawn to silence when his friend Ben dialled home to confirm his death on Wednesday.

Benoy leaves behind his mother Annamma Thomas, wife Jinita, children Adi and Ian.

It is worth mentioning that Suresh Gopi has been hailed for his humanitarian activities.

From providing shelter to the homeless to sponsoring complete education of the underprivileged, the list of his humanitarian works is too big.