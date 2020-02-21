Union Minister Giriraj Singh known for controversial remarks and hate speeches added another father in his cap by saying that all Muslims should have been sent to Pakistan in 1947, he regretted the “big lapse by our ancestors that we’re paying the price for.”

While speaking at Purnia in Bihar on Wednesday he said, “It is the time to commit ourselves to the nation. Before 1947, (Muhammad Ali) Jinnah pushed for an Islamic nation. It was a big lapse by our ancestors that we’re paying the price for. If at that time Muslim brothers had been sent there and Hindus brought here, we wouldn’t be in this situation. If Bharatvanshiyas don’t get shelter here where will they go?” NDTV quoted him as saying.

Singh’s remark comes amid protests erupted across the nation after the controversial Citizenship Amendment Act (CAA) came into being.

According to the new law, members of Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities, who have come from Pakistan, Bangladesh and Afghanistan, till December 31, 2014, facing religious persecution there, will not be treated as illegal immigrants but given Indian citizenship.

Those opposing the amended law say it discriminates on the basis of religion and violates the Constitution. They also allege that the CAA, along with the proposed pan-India National Register of Citizens (NRC), is intended to target India’s Muslim community.

The Animal Husbandry, Dairy and Fisheries minister was summoned by BJP chief JP Nadda few days ago when he called Deoband in Uttar Pradesh the “the fountainhead of terrorism.” Deoband is India’s leading Islamic seminary Darool-uloom.

Earlier, during the General Elections 2019, Singh had made communal remarks, directed at the Muslim community, on April 24 during an election meeting in the presence of BJP president Amit Shah.

Singh had said in Hindi, “Those who cannot say Vande Mataram or cannot respect the motherland, the nation will never forgive them. My ancestors died at the Simaria ghat and did not need a grave, but you will need…”

The commission condemned the remarks, and in its order warned Singh “to remain careful in his public utterances during the currency of model code of conduct”.

Earlier, Singh in July 2019, said that there should be a rule of having only two children in the country and those who violate it should be debarred from the right to vote.

The Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) MP from Bihar Begusarai constituency expressed his concern over the increasing population of the country and stressed the need for population control on World Population Day.

Without directly naming any religion or community, Singh said the rising population is posing threats to resources and harmony.

“A strict law should be made to control the population. There is a need to raise the issue in Parliament.”

Singh pointed out that even Islamic countries are trying for population control. “But in India, measures to control population is being a link to the religion.”

Four years ago, Singh had demanded urgent need to make laws for ‘nasbandi’ (sterilization) in the country.