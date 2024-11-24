Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh holds ‘Public Durbar’ in Kathua district

Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh on Sunday held a nearly two-hour “Public Durbar” in the Marheen block under the Hiranagar sector of the Kathua district as part of his ongoing drive to reach out to the public directly to listen to their issues and concerns.

Several issues raised by individual citizens and delegations were resolved on the spot, while instructions for immediate action were issued in several other cases.

The entire district administration, led by Deputy Commissioner Rakesh Minhas, along with senior officers from PWD, PDD, NHAI, Police, Revenue, and other departments, was present during the “Public Durbar” to ensure instant intervention and follow-up.

Advertisement

This is the third such “Public Durbar” held in different parts of Kathua district in recent months.

Dr Jitendra Singh said that elected representatives have the obligation not only to address the genuine requirements of the electorate but also to assure them that they are heard and cared for. A “Public Durbar” like this serves that purpose, he added.

Speaking on the occasion, Dr Jitendra Singh asserted that the NDA government, led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi, is committed to serving common citizens and reducing public inconvenience. He added that the government is focused on delivering public services at their doorsteps, to ensure ease of living and rise above narrow political, caste, creed, and regional considerations.

During the “Public Durbar“, Dr Jitendra Singh was briefed by the administration on the status of issues previously raised by the public.

While interacting with the delegations, Dr Jitendra Singh assured them that he would personally monitor the status of their issues and ensure the district administration addressed them in a time-bound manner.

Lately, the Union Minister has been extensively touring districts within his Udhampur-Doda-Kathua parliamentary constituency as part of his public outreach initiative. This initiative brings numerous public delegations together under one roof, with the aim of addressing and resolving their issues through the local administration.

Dr Jitendra Singh travels to the interiors of these districts to engage with a cross-section of the public, leveraging the direct interface of the “Public Durbar” to address citizens’ issues, guided by the motto of “Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikaas”.