Union Minister Dr Jitendra Singh calls for optimal use of AI in govt works to enhance efficiency and productivity

Union Minister of State (independent charge) for Science and Technology, Minister of State (independent charge) for Earth Sciences, MoS PMO, Department of Atomic Energy, Department of Space, Personnel, Public Grievances and Pensions, Dr Jitendra Singh on Tuesday emphasised the need for optimal use of Artificial Intelligence (AI) in government works to enhance efficiency and productivity.

Speaking at a special session on AI organised for the Prime Minister’s Office (PMO) staff at South Block here, he highlighted the critical role AI could play in revolutionising governance, streamlining operations, and improving decision-making processes across various government departments. The session, which saw participation from officers at all levels — from Section Officers to the Principal Secretary to the Prime Minister and the Union Minister — was a unique demonstration of breaking hierarchical barriers within the PMO, with officials learning the same advanced concepts alongside each other.

Addressing the session, which included senior officials such as Principal Secretary to the PM P K Mishra and Advisers to the PM Amit Khare and Tarun Kapoor, the Minister underscored that AI has the power to automate routine tasks, allowing government officials to focus on more strategic areas of governance. He also highlighted how AI could transform key sectors like healthcare, agriculture, and public service delivery, ensuring that government departments become more efficient and public services more responsive to citizens’ needs.

The session was part of the ongoing “National Learning Week” under Mission Karmayogi, an ambitious capacity-building initiative spearheaded by PM Modi, aimed at empowering government employees with the knowledge and skills required to navigate the complexities of modern governance. The initiative focuses on creating a more agile, transparent, and effective bureaucracy, and Tuesday’s session on AI was a step in that direction.

Participants at the session discussed AI’s role in advancing India’s national infrastructure, security, and economic growth. The collective learning atmosphere encouraged open dialogue on how AI can be leveraged to strengthen India’s digital backbone, improve public service delivery, and support the country’s long-term vision for sustainable growth. The session also marked the beginning of India’s first practical AI data bank, designed to accelerate technological growth over the next decade.

One of the key discussions at the session focused on the role of AI in building smart physical and digital infrastructure, which is essential for India’s long-term growth. Experts at the session highlighted that AI will reshape national security and public infrastructure, calling for more innovation in front-end technologies — a crucial area where India seeks to enhance its capabilities.

A significant highlight of the session was the call for the development of India’s first practical AI data bank. This initiative is expected to unlock AI’s potential for accelerated growth over the next decade, positioning India as a leader in practical AI applications. The roadmap for AI’s growth focused on a balanced model of development that ensures human-centricity, environmental sustainability, and resilience. The session also touched upon AI’s role in addressing geopolitical challenges, noting how AI technologies influence global power dynamics. The participants emphasised that India must develop an AI framework that responds to these evolving dynamics, ensuring that the country remains competitive on the global stage.

The event concluded with a vision for India in 2035 and beyond to 2047, emphasising the importance of citizen empowerment through AI. The focus was on creating an inclusive AI ecosystem that supports growth, transforms governance, and ensures equitable development for all sectors of society.