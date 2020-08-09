Union Minister Arjun Ram Meghwal on Saturday said he has tested positive for COVID-19 and has been admitted to AIIMS in Delhi.

The junior minister for heavy industries and parliamentary affairs, after developing COVID-19 symptoms, said he was tested twice and was found to be positive in the second report.

He said his health is fine. “After developing symptoms of COVID-19 I had undergone testing and was found positive in the second report. On the advice of doctors, I got admitted to AIIMS and I request all those who came in contact with me to take care of their health,” he said.

Arjun Ram Meghwal is a BJP MP from Bikaner.

In late July, a video of Mr Meghwal had gone viral in which he claimed that a papad brand has the capacity to develop anti-bodies against coronavirus in the body.

Another MP from Rajasthan and Union Minister Kailash Chaudhary has also tested positive for coronavirus.