Union Minister Arjun Munda inaugurates ASEAN-India Millet Festival at New Delhi

Union Minister of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare and Tribal Affairs Shri Arjun Munda inaugurated ASEAN-India Millet Festival today at New Delhi. Ministers of States for Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Shri Kailash Choudhary and Sushri Shobha Karandlaje and Secretary, Department of Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare, Shri Manoj Ahuja were also present in the occasion. In line with the International Year of Millets, the festival aims to increase awareness and establish a larger market for millet and millet based products.

Addressing the delegates from India, Cambodia, Indonesia, Laos, Malaysia, Myanmar, Philippines, Thailand and Vietnam attending the festival, Union Minister Shri Arjun Munda highlighted the government policies and market innovations to promote the production and consumption of grains. Shri Munda said that millet provides innumerable benefits to farmers, consumers and the environment and makes an important contribution to global food-nutrition security.

Highlighting the socio-economic, nutritional and climate benefits associated with its increased consumption, Shri Munda stated that this program reflects the vibrancy of millets and its immense potential in transforming agriculture and nutrition. Under the visionary leadership of Prime Minister Shri Narendra Modi, the Government of India has played an important role in organizing the mega event of International Millets Year 2023. This concerted effort transcended boundaries and transformed the event into a global milestone of unparalleled significance.

Prime Minister Shri Modi’s deep understanding of sustainable agriculture and nutrition security has been the driving force behind India’s proactive progress in placing food at the forefront of the global agenda. Celebration of the International Year of Millets has been important in creating awareness about millet to ensure food security and better nutrition. This has led to investment in extension services along with research and development, which motivates stakeholders to increase the productivity, quality and associated production methods of grain. In the face of global challenges of climate change, the importance of grains increases even more. Millet is an ancient grain, the specialty of millet is that it is small, but nutritious and provides strength to the body. Millet has the power to revolutionize our approach to agriculture, climate and food security.

Union Minister Shri Munda said that millet is not only the bearer of a rich cultural heritage but also offers a sustainable solution that matches our current concerns. The ability of grains to address key Sustainable Development Goals, including zero hunger, good health and well-being, sustainable consumption and production, and climate action, positions it as indispensable resources for developing countries. He said that millet has the ability to thrive in diverse environments, requiring minimum resources while providing maximum nutritional benefits. Adopting millet in the diet is not just about nourishing yourself; rather, it is about nourishing the earth, promoting sustainable agricultural practices, and ensuring a healthier, more secure future for future generations. Munda said that we should recognize the impact it has on our farmers, because grains are not just crops; they are a beacon of hope for our farming communities, which provides stability in uncertain climate and empowers our farmers with favorable yields and sustainable income.

Known for its minimal water requirements, low carbon footprint and ability to thrive in drought conditions, buck wheat truly meets the criteria of climate friendly crops. In view of the increasing demand for vegetarian, gluten free food, millet offers alternative food systems. Millet is nature’s gift to humanity, as well as a promising source of food for a sustainable future.