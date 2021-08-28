Union Home Ministry extends Covid-19 management guidelines till 30 September

The Union Home Ministry has extended its nationwide Covid-19 containment measures till the 30th of September. An order to this effect was issued today by Home Secretary Ajay Bhalla, who is designated as Chairman, National Executive Committee under the Disaster Management Act, 2005.

In a simultaneous letter to Chief Secretaries of States and Union Territories (UTs), the Home Secretary said the overall situation at the national level now appears to be largely stable, except for the “localized” spread of the virus in few States.

But, he said, the total number of active cases and high case positivity in some districts continues to remain a matter of concern. He asked the States with high positivity rates to take proactive containment measures to arrest the spike in cases.

“It is important to identify warning signs of potential surges early on and to take appropriate measures to curb the spread. This would require a localized approach,” the Home Secretary said.

In his letter, Bhalla has particularly asked the State Governments to avoid large gatherings during the coming festive season, and if required, impose local restrictions with a view to curb the gatherings.

“In all crowded places, Covid appropriate behaviour should be strictly enforced. We need to continue focus on the five-fold strategy i.e. Test-Track-Treat-Vaccination and adherence to Covid Appropriate Behaviour, for effective management of Covid-19,” the Home Secretary told the States.

Expressing concern over the deviations, he wrote “Weekly Enforcement Data received from States/UTs regarding wearing facemask in public, maintaining social distancing norms, imposition of fines etc indicates a downward trend in enforcement. States and UTs are requested to augment their enforcement efforts for effectively checking transmission of the disease.”

Bhalla said the States should continue with their vaccination programmes so as to inoculate the maximum number of eligible persons.

“Further, it must be ensured that areas having no virus or low virus transmission are adequately protected by progressively ramping up testing and other measures like ILI/SARI surveillance, market surveillance etc. with strict enforcement of Covid Appropriate Behaviour,” the Home Secretary said.

The States and UTs have been told to give strict instructions to district and local authorities for Covid management measures and to make officers personally responsible for any laxity. There should be wide dissemination of the orders issued by the States, the Home Secretary wrote.