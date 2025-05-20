SSB strengthened spirit of national service: Union Home Ministry

Sashastra Seema Bal (SSB), the Central armed police force, has instilled a sense of patriotism and attachment among the people living in border villages, Union Home Secretary Govind Mohan said on Tuesday.

Addressing a meeting of senior officers of the SSB and the Ministry of Home Affairs held here to review the operational and administrative functions of the force, the Union home secretary said in its glorious history of over 61 years, the SSB strengthened the spirit of national service and patriotism, living up to its motto of ‘Seva, Suraksha Aur Bandhutva’.

During the meeting, Director General, SSB, Amrit Mohan Prasad, talked about the current structure, border deployment, operational and technological advancements, and the future challenges.

He made a presentation highlighting the effective presence of SSB on the Indo-Nepal and Indo-Bhutan borders, the role played by the force in Naxal-affected areas and in terror-affected areas of Jammu and Kashmir.

He informed that during the period starting from 2020 to 2025, the SSB arrested 184 foreign nationals for illegally crossing the border. It rescued as many as 2156 people from human trafficking networks, and also apprehended 1094 smugglers.

He also informed that various public welfare schemes, such as medical camps and veterinary services, are also being run by the SSB in the border areas.

Several senior officials of the MHA and the SSB attended the meeting.