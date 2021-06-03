To add more pace to the vaccination programme, the Union Ministry of Health has finalized arrangements with a Hyderabad based vaccine manufacturer, ‘Biological-E’, “to reserve 30 crores of Covid – 19 vaccine doses.”

The Union health minister, Dr. Harsh Vardhan today shared in his Twitter handle that “GOI has finalized an agreement with @biological_e for 30 cr doses of its #Covid19Vaccine candidate undergoing phase 3 clinical trial.” He mentioned that Rs 1500 crore would be paid in advance for stockpiling of doses between August to December.

An issued statement from the Union Health Ministry stated that the Covid-19 vaccine of Biological-E is currently undergoing Phase-3 clinical trial after showing “promising results in Phase 1 and 2 clinical trials.” The vaccine being developed is an RBD protein sub-unit vaccine and is likely to be available in the next few months.

It pointed out that the proposal of the company concerned was examined and recommended for approval after due diligence by National Expert Group on Vaccine Administration for COVID-19 (NEGVAC).

“Biological-E COVID vaccine candidate has been supported by Government of India from preclinical stage to Phase-3 studies.” The statement further read, “the department of Biotechnology has not only provided financial assistance in terms of grant-in-aid of over Rs 100 cr but has also partnered with Biological-E to conduct all animal challenge and assay studies through its Research Institute Translational Health Science Technology Institute (THSTI), Faridabad.”

The ministry informed this was undertaken as part of the government’s ‘Mission COVID Suraksha which “aims to bring to the citizens a safe, efficacious, affordable and accessible COVID-19 vaccine.” It is supporting the development of five to six COVID-19 vaccine candidates. The ministry claimed this has fostered a robust end-to-end vaccine development ecosystem in the country.