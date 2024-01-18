Union Cabinet approves 3 posts at joint secretary level for 16th Finance Commission

The Union Cabinet chaired by Prime Minister Narendra Modi has approved the creation of three posts at the level of joint secretary for the 16th Finance Commission, the Ministry of Finance said on Thursday.

Out of these three posts, two posts of joint secretary and one post of economic adviser have been approved by the cabinet.

The newly created posts are required to assist the Commission in carrying out its functions. All other posts in the Commission have already been created as per the delegated powers, the ministry added.

In December, the commission appointed former Niti Aayog vice chairman and Columbia University professor Arvind Panagariya as its chairman.

The 16th Finance Commission will recommend the tax revenue sharing formula between the Centre and the states for the five years beginning April 2026.

Panagariya is a trade economist who had served as the first vice chairman of the Niti Aayog, which replaced the erstwhile Planning Commission, from 2015 to 2017.

The names of the members of the Commission will be notified separately, as per the order, which also appointed Ritvik Ranjanam Pandey, who was earlier a joint secretary in the Department of Revenue, as the panel’s secretary.

Notably, October 2025 is the deadline set for the Commission to submit its recommendations, so that they can be incorporated in the Budget exercise for 2026-27.

Usually, the Finance Commission takes about two years to consult stakeholders in the States and Centre and arrive at their conclusions.

