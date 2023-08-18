“Unfortunate incident”: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar after journalist shot dead in Araria

Responding to the murder of a journalist in Araria district, Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar on Friday termed the incident ‘unfortunate’.

Speaking to reporters, the Bihar CM said, “It is a very unfortunate incident. How can someone kill a person this way? I have asked the officials to inquire into it.”

A journalist was allegedly shot dead at his home by unidentified assailants in Araria district of Bihar, police said earlier on Friday.

The incident took place in the Raniganj Bazaar area.

The deceased was identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav.

“A journalist, identified as Vimal Kumar Yadav, was shot dead by unidentified assailants In the Raniganj Bazar area. The post-mortem is underway. The dog squad was brought to the scene and an investigation is underway,” Ashok Kumar Singh, Superintendent of Police, Araria, said.

Further details are awaited.