Unfit vehicles to be seized in Odisha over rising rate of road accidents

With unfit vehicles being a major cause of road accidents, the Odisha government on Wednesday directed the transport authority to initiate stringent action against vehicles operating without valid fitness and registration certificates.

“Prioritizing the reduction of road accidents and passenger safety, decisions have been made to not only impose fines but also to seize these vehicles and file legal cases as per the law. All Deputy Transport Commissioners and Regional Transport Officers have been instructed to intensify the inspection process of fitness and registration certificates throughout the state”, Minister of Commerce and Transport, Bibhuti Bhushan Jena said.

Meanwhile the State Transport Commissioner has issued a circular mandating a stringent approach against such vehicles.

According to the Central Motor Vehicles Act 1988, it is mandatory for Transport vehicles to have valid registration and fitness certificates, and for non-transport vehicles to have valid registration certificates. Despite repeated awareness campaigns, some vehicle owners have been found violating these norms. Such vehicles have been involved in numerous accidents. Moreover, insurance companies do not compensate for accidents involving vehicles without valid fitness and registration certificates, said an official.

As per these guidelines, motor vehicle inspectors shall abstract Fitness certificate and Registration certificate expired report from VAHAN daily basis. This report contains the owner’s address and mobile number, he said.

These vehicles will be closely monitored. If caught without valid fitness and registration certificates, they will be seized under Section 207 of the Motor Vehicles Act 1988, by issuing e-challan.

In addition to this, a list containing details of vehicles whose Fitness Certificate and Registration Certificate have expired will be circulated among respective bus/truck/taxi owner associations by the RTOs on monthly basis with a request not to allow these vehicles to ply under their association.

The RTOs will also circulate a list containing Fitness Certificate and Registration Certificate expired to respective toll plazas functioning under their region every month with a request not to allow those vehicles through the toll plaza.

This information will be shared with industrial organizations as well. They will be informed not to allow such illegal vehicles to operate within their industries.

The enforcement will be even more stringent for educational institutions. No negligence regarding student safety will be tolerated. The RTOs have been instructed that if any school authorities are using vehicles without valid fitness certificates and other required documents for the transportation of students, legal action should be taken against the head of the educational institution or school, added the official.