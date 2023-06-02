Undercurrent building, 2024 LS polls will ‘surprise’ everyone: Rahul

Asserting that the Opposition in India was “pretty well united”, former Congress president Rahul Gandhi has claimed that the results of 2024 Lok Sabha elections will “surprise” everyone as there is a hidden undercurrent building within the country.

In an interaction with the media at the National Press Club in Washington DC on Thursday, the former Lok Sabha MP to a query about the given strength of the BJP, is the Congress willing to form a coalition government if it does not lead in next year’s general elections, said, “These are the questions that need to be asked to Congress president.”

“But I think Congress will do very well in the next election and it will surprise everyone. There is a hidden undercurrent building and I think we will surprise people,” the Congress leader added.

He further said that he was not entirely convinced about this idea that Narendra Modi will win the elections, it is not simple as people make out. “If you do the math, the Opposition will defeat the BJP without any electoral math,” he added.

Putting forth his point of view on a range of issues during the interaction, the Congress leader said the Congress was in touch with fellow Opposition parties.

Responding to a news agency’s question on Opposition unity, Gandhi said his party was holding regular dialogue with all the Opposition parties, adding that “quite a lot of good work is happening” in that regard.

“The Opposition is pretty well united, and it’s getting more and more united. We are having conversations with all the Opposition (parties). I think quite a lot of good work is happening there. It’s a complicated discussion because there are spaces where we are competing with the Opposition. So a bit of give and take is required. But I am confident that it (a grand Opposition alliance against the BJP at the Centre) will happen,” the Congress leader said.

To another question about the clean chit to China on intrusion on Indian land, the Congress leader said, “The fact of the matter is that China has occupied our territory and it is a fact that 1,500 sq. km has been occupied by them. It is unacceptable and the Prime Minister thinks otherwise. May be he knows something we don’t know.”

Rahul Gandhi also added that Muslim League is completely a secular party and there is nothing non-secular about the Muslim League. He made the remarks while responding to a question on the Congress’ alliance with Muslim league in Kerala, from where he was elected as a Lok Sabha MP.

To another question if India will act as a centre between Russia and the US, he said, “India has to do what is in its interest. We are committed to a democratic vision. So I myself is not entirely convinced that sort of autocratic vision and I think it is very important that democracy is protected on the planet.”

“India has a role there and India has a view which should be put on the table. I don’t think these things should be seen as centre of table, that’s too arrogant. We understand the strengths we bring to the table democratic values,” he added.