Under unprecedented security, first batch of Amarnath pilgrims flagged off from Jammu by LG Sinha

Amid unprecedented security measures, the first batch of approximately 5,500 pilgrims was flagged off from here to the mountain cave shrine of Amarnath in Kashmir by Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Wednesday. The 38-day Yatra will conclude on 9 August.

Enthusiasm prevailed as the convoy carrying the pilgrims was flagged off from the Bhagwati Nagar Base Camp early in the morning, under a multi-layered security arrangement. Electronic surveillance was being maintained along the entire Yatra route on the Jammu-Srinagar highway.



Other vehicular traffic on the highway was stopped for the safe passage of the Yatra convoy.

The Lieutenant Governor extended his best wishes to all the pilgrims for a safe and blissful journey.

"This sacred pilgrimage is a journey of faith and self-discovery. Wishing all spiritual seekers a safe and comfortable journey to the holy abode of Lord Shiva and a deep soul-stirring experience," the Lieutenant Governor said.

Advertisement Interacting with mediapersons, the Lieutenant Governor said the administration, people of Jammu & Kashmir, Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, J&K Police, and security forces have made elaborate arrangements for the pilgrims.

“Jammu city has come alive with a new vibrancy. The enthusiasm of pilgrims is very high”, he said.

“Undeterred by terror incidents, devotees are arriving in huge numbers, demonstrating their immense faith. I hope that this year’s Yatra will be even more historic than previous years,” the Lieutenant Governor said.

Eminent spiritual leaders, heads of religious organisations, public representatives, senior officers of civil administration, Police, security forces and the Shri Amarnath Ji Shrine Board, prominent citizens, and devotees in large numbers were present at the Flag-off ceremony.

Amarnath Yatra this year is taking place in the wake of the killing of 26 innocent civilians by Pakistani terrorists near Pahalgam on 22 April. The Pahalgam route of the Yatra is near the terror strike spot.

The heavily armed group of terrorists is still at large.

The Yatra route from both Pahalgam and Baltal axes has been declared a no-fly zone due to serious security concerns following the Pahalgam terrorist attack on tourists.

About 600 additional companies of paramilitary forces have been deployed for security, making it the highest-ever deployment for the Yatra security.

Further, to ensure a safe and efficient movement of the pilgrims and commuters during the holy Amarnath Yatra, the Jammu and Kashmir Traffic Police have issued an advisory on the National Highway 44, with cut-off timings and clear instructions for the various convoys and non-convoy movements.

