Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’ undergoes 24 cuts, antagonist’s name changed from Bajrangi to Baldev

The makers of Mohanlal-starrer ‘L2: Empuraan’, which became controversial over the depiction of 2002 Gujarat riots, have made 24 cuts to the film, totalling 2.08 minutes.

Other major changes include changing the antagonist’s name from Bajrangi to Baldev, removing the ‘NIA’ nameplate from the car, altering Hindu religious structures, and cutting a scene involving violence against a pregnant woman.

Around five edits specifically removed portrayals of violence against women. Mentions of Sangh Parivar politics, as well as references to the National Investigation Agency (NIA), were also removed from the film.

The deletions, which followed a massive campaign by Hindutva supporters against the film, have been approved by the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC). The CBFC had directed 17 changes to the film released on March 27 following the backlash.

The re-edited version of the film, certified by the regional officer of the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC), is likely to appear in most theatres in India by Wednesday.

Meanwhile, Antony Perumbavoor of Aashirvad Cinemas refuted rumours that Mohanlal was not fully aware of the movie’s story.

Speaking to the media in Kochi, he said that Mohanlal had watched the entire movie before its release and was fully aware of the story. He also rejected Major Ravi’s statement that the Malayalam superstar was unaware of the storyline

Antony further denied allegations that director Prithviraj Sukumaran is being isolated by the Empuraan team.

“We have never isolated him. We have been good acquaintances for many years. We had jointly decided to make the film. It was not made to stir up controversy,” said Antony.

He also said the decision to resubmit the film before the censor board was not made due to any outside pressure or threats.

“It was a voluntary decision. We are living amicably in society. So, we felt the need to right what we understood to be mistakes,” he added.