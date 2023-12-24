Unacceptable: INDIA bloc condemns DMK leader’s ‘Hindi speakers clean toilets’ remark

The Congress on Sunday condemned it’s INDIA alliance partner and DMK leader Dayanidhi Maran’s remark that people from UP, Bihar who only learns Hindi clean toilets in Tamil Nadu and said that it was rude and unacceptable.

“This is a very rude comment. Perhaps there might have been some mistake in speaking and understanding. If he has said this then it is absolutely unacceptable,” Congress media department chairman Pawan Khera wrote on ‘X’.

Another DMK ally in the INDIA bloc, RJD leader and Bihar deputy chief minister Tejashwi Yadav also said that the remarks made by Maran against labourers of UP and Bihar are condemnable and that he didn’t agree with what he said.

“Karunanidhi’s party is the DMK. The DMK believes in social justice. If any leader of that party has said something about the people of UP and Bihar, then it is condemnable. We do not agree with it. The labourers from UP and Bihar are demanded all over the country… If any such statement has come forth, then we condemn it…,” he said.

Yadav asked leaders from all parties to refrain from making such statements, saying people of Bihar respect people of all the other regions and expect the same in return.

“Leaders of all parties should refrain from making such statements. This is one country. We, the people of Bihar, respect the people of other regions and we expect the same. Such statements should not have been made…,” he added.

What Dayanidhi Maran said?

In a video shared BJP leaders, Maran purportedly heard saying in Tamil that people in Tamil Nadu who learn English get to work in MNCs, whereas, people in Uttar Pradesh and Bihar who only learn Hindi do menial jobs like construction work, toilet cleaning in Tamil Nadu.

The BJP accused the Opposition’s INDIA alliance of peddling the narrative of a north-south divide and asked whether Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav, leaders of INDIA bloc’s two crucial allies JDU and RJD, agree with him.

“Do Nitish Kumar and Lalu Yadav agree with their coalition partner’s opinion on Hindi-speaking people? They should clarify why DMK and INDIA bloc have so much hatred against Hindi-speaking people,” Bihar BJP MP Giriraj Singh wrote on ‘X’.