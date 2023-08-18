ULFA, NSCN (IM) want dialogue ahead of 2024 elections

In the run-up to the general 2024 Lok Sabha elections, a notable undercurrent is unfolding in the North East region, marked by efforts from two major insurgent groups, the United Liberation Front of Assam (ULFA) and the National Socialist Council of Nagaland – Isak-Muivah (NSCN-IM), as they seek resolutions to their outstanding demands.

Taking centre-stage on August 18, peace talks are set to be held in New Delhi, where the Centre, the Assam government, and the ULFA’s pro-talk faction will engage in discussions to address complex and longstanding concerns.

The ULFA, which emerged as a banned insurgent outfit during the mid-1980s, had led a violent movement which has been a vocal proponent of Assam’s separation from India.

Presently, the organization is divided into pro-peace talk and anti-peace talk factions.

Arabinda Rajkhowa, at the helm of the ULFA’s pro-talk faction, has led a delegation to New Delhi, engaging with key officials from the central government.

Concurrently, the NSCN (IM), oldest insurgent group in the region, is following suit with its own delegation, spearheaded by leader Thuingaleng Muivah, journeying to Delhi on August 19, with talks scheduled for August 21.

The pro-talk faction of the ULFA is holding hopes of achieving a resolution with the government before the forthcoming general elections.

Anup Chetia, a prominent figure within the ULFA, has highlighted the potential of such an agreement to significantly address Assam’s historical issues.

Amidst these efforts, the shadow of Paresh Barua, the ULFA’s supremo operating from Myanmar, looms, as he adamantly abstains from joining the dialogue table despite Chief Minister Himanta Biswa Sarma’s repeated appeals.

The NSCN (IM) is treading a similar path, aiming to find solutions through dialogue. Their history-rich engagement with the “Framework Agreement” under the Narendra Modi-led NDA government in 2015 is at the centre of focus of their pursuit for recognition of the unique history and sovereignty of the Nagas, alongside co-existence with India.

In this intricate backdrop, the upcoming peace talks hold profound significance, resonating not only within the regions but reverberating on the national stage.