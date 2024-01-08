ULFA camp in Myanmar targeted in drone strike by Indian Army, 2 injured: Reports

The Indian Army targeted a camp associated with the banned United Liberation Front of Assam (Independent) inside the dense forest of Myanmar, reports claimed on Monday.

They said the camp, among several others, serves as a hub for cross-border activities into India, offering refuge and training for fresh recruits.

According to a press release issued by ULFA(I), its leader Paresh Baruah accused the Indian Army of orchestrating the attacks. The rebel group’s statement outlined three drone strikes — the first at 4:10 am, the second at 4:12 am, and the third at 4:20 am.

Advertisement

“The drones were launched from the border area of Arunachal Pradesh. While two explosions occurred, the third drone failed to detonate, resulting in injuries to two ULFA members,” it said.

Under Baruah’s command, ULFA(I) has adamantly opposed engaging in any peace talks with the Indian government, thus standing apart from other factions that have entered dialogues.

The situation in Assam and its neighboring regions remains tense, with the Indian government persisting in its efforts to negotiate peace with the insurgent groups.