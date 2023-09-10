UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak and his wife Akshata Murthy on Sunday visited the Swaminarayan Akshardham Temple in New Delhi on the sidelines of the G20 India Summit. As soon as he arrived in India to attend the G20 Summit, the UK Prime Minister had expressed his wish to visit a temple.

Sunak and wife Akshata reached the Akshardham temple in the morning and sought the blessing of lord Swaminarayan. During their temple visit, both Sunak and his wife were seen barefoot. Akshata, who was born and brought up in India, wore traditional ‘salwar kurti’ during the temple visit.

Ahead of the UK PM’s visit, security in and around the temple complex was tightened. On arrival in the temple, the duo was greeted by priests known as ‘swamis’ and senior officials of the temple. A special message was also relayed on behalf of the Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of the Bochasanwasi Akshar Purushottam Swaminarayan Sanstha (BAPS).

“In the spirit of Vasudhaiva Kutumbakam, we pray for you and all the attendees: May the summit be a resounding success in collectively helping the whole world towards peace, righteous prosperity, and global harmony,” the message from Mahant Swami Maharaj, spiritual leader of BAPS read.

Sunak is the first Indian-origin Prime Minister of the UK. During an interaction with media, Sunak had said that he was raised as a Hindu and continues to be a strong believer of the faith. Sunak said that being religious helps him manage job related stress.

Earlier on day one of the G20 India Summit, Sunak held a bilateral meeting with Prime Minister Modi where the two leaders discussed India-UK trade deal and several other issues of bilateral interests.