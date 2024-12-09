UGC NET December 2024 deadline tomorrow: How to apply?

The National Testing Agency (NTA) is set to close the application window for the UGC NET December 2024 session on December 10.

Aspiring candidates have until 11:50 PM to complete their registration at ugcnet (dot) nta (dot) ac (dot) in.

Here’s a quick guide to apply:

1. Visit the official website.

2. Click the ‘UGC NET Application 2024’ link.

3. Register with your details and log in using the credentials provided.

4. Fill out the application form with personal, academic, and contact information.

5. Upload a scanned photograph and signature as per the guidelines.

6. Pay the fee using available online options.

7. Review, submit, and download the form for future use.

Fee structure

– General/Unreserved: ₹1,150

– General-EWS/OBC-NCL: ₹600

– SC/ST/PwD/Third Gender: ₹325

What happens next?

Once the application process concludes, candidates can make corrections in their forms from December 12 to 13. Afterward, details about exam cities will be shared, followed by the release of admit cards.

The UGC NET December 2024 exam is scheduled to take place from January 1 to January 19, 2025. Conducted in Computer-Based Test (CBT) mode, the exam covers 85 subjects.

The UGC NET serves as a gateway for Junior Research Fellowship (JRF) awards and qualifies candidates for assistant professor roles in universities across India. Additionally, it’s a crucial step for admission into PhD programs nationwide.

Don’t miss this chance to take the next step in your academic and professional journey. Ensure your application and fee submission are completed before the deadline to avoid last-minute hurdles!