UGC to Launch Five New research schemes

The University Grants Commission will launch five new research schemes for inculcating quality in education. The Chairman of UGC Prof. M.Jagadesh Kumar disclosed to The Statesman that UGC was soon starting these programs. The schemes would be : Research scheme for women scientists, Scheme for newly joined faculties, Post doctoral research scheme, Research scheme for in service faculty and a Research scheme for the superannuated faculty members.

Talking to the Statesman Prof.M.Jagadesh Kumar laid down emphasis on uplifting the research infrastructure for promoting the standard of education to make the country self reliant. He said that there would soon be an Research and development cell in every university. Prof.M.Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC was also coming up with a portal to help the researchers procure the resources. “ The portal would have information about the research tools so that they could be shared as per the requirement of the researchers.”