Follow Us:
  1. Home / India / UGC to Launch Five New research schemes

UGC to Launch Five New research schemes

The University Grants Commission will now have five new research schemes for inculcating quality in education

Statesman News Service | New Delhi | March 25, 2022 8:29 pm

Prof.M.Jagadesh Kumar photo by :Subrata Dutta

The University Grants Commission will launch five new research schemes for inculcating quality in education. The Chairman of  UGC Prof. M.Jagadesh Kumar disclosed to The Statesman that UGC was soon starting these programs. The schemes  would be : Research scheme for women scientists, Scheme  for newly joined faculties, Post doctoral research scheme, Research scheme for in service faculty and a Research scheme for the superannuated faculty members.

Talking to the Statesman Prof.M.Jagadesh Kumar laid down emphasis on uplifting the research infrastructure for promoting the standard of education to make the country self reliant. He said that there would soon be an Research and development cell in every university. Prof.M.Jagadesh Kumar said that UGC was also coming up with a portal to help the researchers procure the resources. “ The portal would have information about the research tools so that they could be shared as per the requirement of the researchers.”

Digital university will provide world-class quality education: President

IIT-K convocation to be held in bio-bubble, PM Modi will be chief guest

TAGS :

Related Latest News

Himachal gears up to implement National Education Policy