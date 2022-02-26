Digital university will provide world-class quality education: President

With a view to making higher education more accessible, the centre has decided to establish a digital university to provide access to students across the country for world-class quality universal education with personalised learning experience at their doorstep, President Ram Nath Kovind said today.

The digital university will provide education in different Indian languages and ICT formats, he said at the 19th convocation of Tezpur University.

Tezpur University, he said, can become an active stakeholder in this initiative, especially by providing high-quality digital content in Assamese and other languages of the North-East.

Pointing to the fact that academic activities have been affected by Covid -19, the President said that the pandemic has had a serious impact on the education of the relatively vulnerable sections of the people. He said that the National Education Policy 2020 which was released during the pandemic contains specific focus on digital education with the help of technology.

Kovind urged Tezpur University to keep past, present and future students bound by the spirit of oneness and move rapidly towards its goals.

He said that the real spirit behind celebrating ‘Azadi Ka Amrit Mahotsav’, marking 75 years of independence, is to build upon learning so far and aim for higher goals.

The Tezpur University community should provide innovative solutions to local and national problems, he said.

The President said that Assam is gifted with extraordinary beauty of nature and rich bio-diversity. This has to be preserved. Every resident of Assam, especially the youth has to be very active on the fronts of conservation and sustainable development.

Noting that the North-Eastern states give high priority to organic farming, the President said that the Tezpur University can play a major role in branding and marketing of agricultural produce of this region.