Udhayanidhi discounts reports of his elevation as Dy CM

Discounting reports of his imminent elevation as Deputy Chief Minister, DMK youth wing secretary and Tamil Nadu Sports and Youth Welfare Minister said it is the sole prerogative and discretion of Chief Minister MK Stalin.

“All of us in the Council of Ministers are the Chief Minister’s deputies. We are all to shoulder the responsibilities assigned to us. Making someone as Deputy CM is vested with the Chief Minister. He will decide on that,” he told reporters here.

Udhayanidhi’s statement comes even as Stalin was closeted with party seniors for more than an hour at the DMK headquarters, Anna Arivalayam. And, according to party sources, cabinet expansion was also discussed at the meeting.

Advertisement

As the son of the Chief Minister and as the GenNext face of the party, there is a persistent demand from a section of the party to anoint him as the number two in the government. Though not a Constitutional position, it will elevate his stature with a clear indication as the successor. It is also widely perceived that the DMK’s first family too has been pressing for making Udhayanidhi as the Deputy CM well in time ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

Ahead of his recent US tour, Stalin has hinted at a cabinet expansion saying, “Change is the only constant and your expectation will get fulfilled.” Following the CM’s remark, speculation of Udhayanidhi’s elevation gained fresh momentum. Similarly, there are reports of the DMK scion having his loyalists inducted into the ministry.