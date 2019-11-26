The Maha Vikas Aghadi alliance on Tuesday has elected Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray as its leader and Chief Minister candidate in Maharashtra. In a meeting of the newly formed alliance comprising of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress, a resolution was passed and accepted unanimously by all MLAs present in the meeting held at Hotel Trident in Mumbai.

While addressing the alliance, NCP Legislative Party Leader Jayant Patil said, “We want Uddhav Thackeray to lead our alliance as the Chief Minister.”

Senior Congress leader Balasaheb Thorat endorsed the resolution moved by Jayant Patil, proposing Uddhav Thackeray’s name as the Chief Minister candidate of the alliance.

A joint meeting was organised by Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress regarding the formation of alliance and election of its leader. At the beginning of the meeting, Shiv Sena leader Eknath Shinde moved a resolution to form ‘Maha Vikas Aghadi’, the alliance of Shiv Sena-NCP-Congress which was seconded by NCP leader Nawab Malik and Congress’ Nitin Raut.

The NCP chief Sharad Pawar said, “The three representatives of the alliance will meet the Governor today and the swearing-in ceremony to be held at Shivaji Park, Mumbai on December 1.”

Shiv Sena chief Uddhav Thackeray said, “I had never dreamed of leading the state. I would like to thank Sonia Gandhi and other leaders. We are giving new direction to country by keeping faith on each other.”

Attacking its former ally BJP and Devendra Fadnavis, he said, “I am ready to answer all questions raised by Devendra Fadnavis, I am not scared of anything.”

“When you needed us, you hugged us, when not you left us,” said Thackeray.

In a separate interaction with media after the meeting, Nawab Malik said, “Uddhav Thackeray will be the CM. He will go to Raj Bhavan and stake claim to form the government. If the Governor accepts the claim, the swearing-in ceremony will be held on December 1 at 5 pm at Shivaji Park.”

He also said that the cabinet will also take oath on the same day.

Earlier in the day, NCP leader Ajit Pawar who dramatically took oath as Deputy Chief Minister of Maharashtra on Saturday morning resigned from the post followed by Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis.

The three parties came in rapid action after the incident of resignations.

The Supreme Court had also earlier in the day ordered to conduct floor test tomorrow morning after which the BJP’s step to back-off in the state came by resignations.