Uber launches ‘Shikara’ service on Dal Lake

The global transportation giant, Uber, on Monday launched its innovative ‘Shikara’ service in Srinagar’s Dal Lake.

Announcing the launch, Uber wrote on X: “Introducing Uber Shikara in Srinagar! The perfect blend of tradition and tech. Now you can book your serene Shikara ride up to 15 days in advance. With just a tap on the Uber app, you are ready to set sail. Experience Dal Lake like never before. #UberShikara”

Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha has congratulated all the stakeholders of the tourism sector of J&K on the launch of Uber Shikara services in Srinagar.

In a social media post, the Lieutenant Governor said the launch of Uber Shikara services will provide visitors a seamless way to experience the timeless charm of Shikara rides.

Commending the Uber for their futuristic vision, he said the Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage.

The Lieutenant Governor posted on X: “Launch of Uber Shikara in Srinagar is a testament to creative ways technology can enhance our cultural heritage. This offering in the upcoming tourist season will provide visitors a seamless way to experience the timeless charm of Shikara rides, a hallmark of J&K’s beauty.”

“I commend Uber for their futuristic vision, enabling convenient access to serene experiences while boosting local tourism. Together, we are showcasing the splendor of the crown of India to the world. Winter is upon us, & people of J&K invite you all to enjoy this magical season in paradise,” he added.